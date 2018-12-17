Bulldogs’ Brodt Talks Team USA Training Camp

DULUTH, Minn. – UMD women’s hockey forward Sydney Brodt along with several other current and former Bulldogs are in Plymouth, MI this week for the 2018 USA Hockey Women’s Winter Training Camp.

It serves as an opportunity for top players to prepare for upcoming international tournaments. Brodt talked about spending the holidays working on her game.

“I’m excited to go to camp. It will be a good experience to skate with the national team again. I’ll get to stay in shape and be on the ice a lot over Christmas break which will be good for me. I’m excited and looking forward to that tournament right after when we get back, the Minnesota Cup and getting to play Minnesota. They’re one of our biggest rivals so i’m just excited for that,” Brodt said.

The camp will continue through Friday. Among the other Bulldogs at the camp are current UMD goalie Maddie Rooney and former Bulldog Sidney Morin.