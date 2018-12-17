Bulldogs Women’s Basketball Host Camp for RBA Players

This is the seventh year the Rookie Basketball Association partnered with the UMD women's basketball team.

DULUTH, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Duluth women’s basketball team took a break from normal practice on Monday night to host a camp for local kids in the Rookie Basketball Association.

The program has 280 kids playing for their 34 teams, and all of them were invited to Monday’s camp to work with the Bulldogs. The kids went through different stretching and shooting drills, played some games and enjoyed some ice cream at the end.

Organizers said this is the seventh year they’ve partnered with UMD for this camp and each year it’s a success, as the young and collegiate basketball players all leave with smiles on their faces.

“We play in a community that’s so supportive and we just have so many people that are backing us up and just cheering for us every game and the least we can do is open our gym up and offer our equipment and abilities and play with these kids because i know how much it means to them,” UMD guard Emma Schmidt said.

“We’re trying to recreate some of those experiences for the kids where they can engage with a college player and start going ‘I want to do that, I want to wear those colors, I want to play on this court’ and then start pursuing that through their skills and when they see what this team is doing on and off the court, the community engagement they have, the way they serve others, they way they love each other, that’s going to start showing up on the court and we want that for our kids, too,” RBA Coordinator Kris Mallett said.