C. G. Bretting Manufacturing Issues Statement Regarding Ongoing Union Strike

Union Members are Striking for Better Wages, Pensions, and Health Benefits

ASHLAND, Wis. – On Monday afternoon C. G. Bretting Manufacturing issued a written statement regarding the strike of nearly 200 members of Local 621 of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers.

The statement reads:

“We’re disappointed that the union which represents many of our production employees has chosen to begin a strike that will only hurt its members. Our employees are an invaluable part of our team and our goal at the bargaining table has been – and remains – to ensure they remain among the highest-paid production workers in this area with a strong package of benefits, secure jobs and fulfilling careers. While the union decides if it shares this goal, we will continue to operate and we’re confident our service to our customers will be maintained to Bretting standards.

“It is hard to understand why the union would choose to begin a job action in the face of a contract offer that would provide substantial increases in wages and would preserve benefits and to do so in the midst of the holiday season.”

The members of Local 621 of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAMAW) are striking for better wages, pension and health benefits.