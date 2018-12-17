Children’s Museum Stays Busy During Winter Break

DULUTH, Minn.-Now through the end of the year, the Duluth Children’s Museum is offering special programming for kids on winter break.

Every Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the museum will have free events dedicated to the importance of the area’s waters.

Those organizing the program said it’s a fun way to get kids to learn more about the area’s lakes and streams.

“[We are] educating Duluthians and the public about that estuary and the importance of keeping it safe,” said Cameron Kruger, the president of the Duluth Children’s Museum. “We’ve had the last year to develop this curriculum and we’re trying to implement it in the winter break camps.”

The funding for the program during winter break is sponsored through a grant from the DNR.

The winter break programming runs through New Year’s Eve.