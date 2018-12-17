Council Passes TIF Agreement for High Rise Apartments in Downtown Duluth

2 Councilors Vote Against, One Absent

DULUTH, Minn.- Duluth City Council passed a TIF increment financing package for developers, who want to build a luxurious apartment complex.

$6.2 million of the $70.4 million cost will come through public increment financing.

A packed city hall tonight illustrates the urgency presented by this issue.

The developers for the high rise presented their plans for the construction.

The plans call for 204 units of market rate housing, with a grocery store on the lobby floor, for the whole community to use..

The council also heard from concerned citizens, who would rather see the luxury apartments turned into more affordable housing.

But some at the meeting say, that isn’t enough to address Duluth’s need for affordable housing

“More affordable housing,” said Ryan Goenn with the Homeless Persons Bill of Rights. “This is too expensive for rent to afford even for a studio, the median income can’t afford a studio there. So we need more affordable Duluth housing in general.”

The 15-story high rise will replace the Voyager’s Inn on East Superior Street.

Several social justice groups, including AICHO and the Duluth branch of the NAACP, wrote to the council asking them to table this issue.

They are angry with the fact that public financing would go towards something they said, the public can’t afford.

But in the end, the resolution passed, with Councilors Em Westerlund and Joel Sipress voting no, and Councilor Jay Foslie absent.