Council to Vote on Kenwood Rezoning

DULUTH, Minn.-The Duluth City Council is also discussing the proposed rezoning of a portion of the Kenwood neighborhood.

Here’s the map which shows the proposed Rezone area.

The area is one that councilors tell us, is a full of single family affordable housing, which could get moved in the future to make room for apartments, and other commercial developments.

“It’s an area that’s a stable, fully developed residential neighborhood,” said 2nd District Councilor Joel Sipress. “The idea of rezoning that area to allow for apartment buildings at a time when we have a shortage of affordable single family homes, it’s neither in the interest of the neighborhood but it doesn’t further the broad interest of the community.”

City leaders raise issue with the rezoning, especially people living in Kenwood.