Fire Breaks out at Globe Grain Elevator in Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis. – A large fire broke out at the former Globe grain elevator in Superior Monday afternoon.

Flames and smoke could be seen from miles and it is suspected that the flames will take hours to burn out.

According to spokeswoman Adele Yorde from the Duluth Seaway Port Authority, the grain elevator has not been in operations for over a decade and the wood that made up the elevator has been slowly dismantled and salvaged over the years.

The elevator opened in 1887 and at the time it was not only the world’s largest wooden grain elevator, it was the world’s largest grain elevator.

In 2006 Gordon Osterdahl and his partner bought the property determined to preserve and reuse every piece of usable wood and metal in the three buildings.

“There’s six million board feet of old growth east and white pine that came from the surrounding forests,” according to David Hozza, Woodchuck CEO.

Superior Mayor Jim Paine says there have been no injuries in the fire and “the only loss is equipment and an abandoned, unusable structure.”

Superior police are asking the public to stay clear of the area.

You can watch a livestream of the fire from our roofcam by clicking here.