Korner Store and Adolph Meat Shop Donate to Valley Youth Center

After being robbed, two local businesses decided to put the reward money towards the Valley Youth Center in West Duluth.

HERMANTOWN, Minn.- Two local businesses were recently targets of burglars by the same thieves. Now those same businesses, The Korner Store and Stokke’s Adolph Store have taken their negative situation and turned it into a positive by donating eight thousand dollars to a charity.

A five thousand dollar reward was offered by Korner Store owner Derek Medved to whoever caught the people who stole all the cigarettes from his shop. But once those same burglers were caught steeling from Stokke’s Adolph Store, Medved and Shaine Stokke decided to take the reward money, add in three thousand more dollars with the help of Burnick’s and 7–up and had that check over to the Valley Youth Center in West Duluth. The non–profit recently fell short of its budget after losing some funding.

“I thinks it’s a very important part of the community for a place the kids can go excel and have help on their homework and have that really good mentorship within that building…So if I can help in any way that I can I’m going to and that’s just what we did,” said Medved.