Prep Girls Basketball: Rangers, Bulldogs Keep Rolling

The Mountain Iron-Buhl and Carlton girls basketball teams extended their win streaks on Monday night.

ESKO, Minn. – Allie Negen scored her 1000th career point as the Mountain Iron-Buhl girls basketball team got a road win Monday night over Esko 88-53.

That win keeps the Rangers undefeated at 7-0 as they will look to keep it going on Friday against Roseau.

In other action, Carlton got their fifth win in a row over Ogilvie 87-77.