Shipping Deadlines for Christmas Delivery Fast Approaching

The Sooner you Mail the Better

DULUTH, Minn. – National delivery services are gearing up for a busy holiday season handling millions of packages, but they warn to ship them early in order to get to their destinations on time.

“The sooner you mail the better,” said Karen Mazurkiewicz, U.S. Postal Service spokeswoman.

The U.S. Postal Service expects to deliver 12.5 million packages in the Central District of Pennsylvania alone, distributing parcels seven days a week with extended hours.

USPS Shipping deadlines for Christmas are:

December 14 for retail ground

December 20 for first-class mail and Priority Mail

December 22 for Priority Express Mail.

Priority and Priority Express have later deadlines, but people will pay more for the service, Mazurkiewicz said.

UPS Christmas delivery deadlines include:

December 17 for pickup and delivery service for delivery on Dec. 20

December 18 for delivery on Dec. 21

December 19 for delivery Dec. 24

December 20 last day for 2nd Day Air for delivery on Dec. 24

December 21 last day for Next Day Air for delivery Dec. 24

A complete list of deadlines for delivery can be found on the UPS website.

FedEx shipping deadline dates are: