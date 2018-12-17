UPS Stresses Importance of Shipping Safety This Holiday Season

With the holiday quickly approaching UPS is working hard to satisfy all shipping needs.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The UPS store is bustling with customers looking to ship packages to loved ones in time for the holidays.

“It’s getting close to the end of the limit for when our ground shipments can get there by Christmas so the first part of this week is going to be a little bit crazy with folks coming in but we love it,” said owner Jasen Keskey.

While UPS is willing to accommodate their customers specific needs they’re also focused on safety especially in the wake of recent nationwide bomb threats.

“Recently within the last year we’ve had a number of things happen in the shipping system where someone will try to send packages that have explosives in them and things like that and we know that from the news so we want to make sure that we ask customers what is in those gifts.”

While the deadline for ground shipments is quickly approaching UPS has upped the ante with next day air shipment delivery to ensure a positive shipping experience.

The deadline for that service is December 22nd but it’s going to cost you. A package that would normally cost about 10 dollars to ship will be priced at around 100 dollars.

UPS says preparing your package properly is your best bet to getting it to it’s destination on time.

“A lot of people like to use things like duct tape and brown wrapped packages and things like that and those types of things don’t work well with the shipping system at all…So just watching those two things are probably the biggest things that we can tell people to do.”

Many stores offer services to handle the packing supplies for you including adding some festive decorations to it.

“We have gift bags for sale, holiday bubble mailers for sale to kind of spruce up the look of your package when it arrives to its destination.”

UPS’ most affordable ground shipping option has a deadline of tomorrow while the postal service says packages need to be mailed by Thursday.