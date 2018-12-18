Cloquet Cops Spread Christmas Cheer with Stuff the Squad

Cloquet Police Department Holds Stuff the Squad Toy Drive and Shop with a Cop

CLOQUET, Minn.- The Cloquet Police Department spread some Holiday Cheer with their annual “Stuff the Squad” Toy Drive.

Officers parked outside the Walmart, and L&M stores with their squad cars, ready to be stuffed with toys to be distributed by the Salvation Army.

Last year, the department loaded up three squad cars: a Dodge Charger, Ford Explorer, and a pickup truck.

This year, they’re hoping “to go bigger and better,” according to Officer Kyle Voltzke.

I became a Police Officer to give back to the community,” the Parole Officer said. “I knew it wasn’t the most glamorous job, it wasn’t gonna buy me a mansion or anything like that, but part of why I do what I do is because it’s a community job. ”

“To model, serve and protect. Well, we’re serving today.”

While “Stuff the Squad” set up shop outside, some officers went inside, shopping with local children who could spend up to $50 on anything they wanted.

Stuffed carts buzz around the store, fildding with toys, clothes, and more.

“It feels great, I’ve never really met this many police officers before so it’s kinda nice,” said Connor Curtis of the 7th grade.

“I mean one of them even said I was their favorite, that’s so cool!”