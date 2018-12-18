Coffee Conversation: Staying Heart Healthy this Winter

DULUTH, Minn. – For this week’s Midwest Roaster’s Coffee Conversation, St. Luke’s Cardiologist, Dr. Leif Christianson, stopped by FOX 21 Local News to chat about ways to stay heart healthy this winter.

The Northland is suffering a lack of snowfall so far this year, but that doesn’t mean we won’t make up for it as the season goes on.

Christianson wants to remind everyone, whether you’re young or aging, it’s important to warm up before extensive physical activity in the winter.

Experts say the colder temperatures can have a harder effect on joints and muscles.

Christianson says if you’re not a big fan of getting outside during colder months, walking at an indoor facility such as a mall can be a great way to stay physically active.

When shoveling snow, it’s important to take it slow and do a small amount of physical activity rather than finishing the task in a hurry.

Symptoms to watch for:

Chest pain, discomfort

Pressure inside the chest

Shortness of breath

Nausea

Vomiting

Sweating

Christianson says it’s also important to make an appointment with your doctor if you’re concerned about extensive physical activity.