Dodge Ball Game Rewarded To Students After Raising Money for Local Charity

Salvation Army presented with check

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Over the last two weeks 9th grade students at Superior High School have been raising money for their 4th annual charity event, to benefit the salvation army toy drive.

The organization was presented with a check for more than $800 from the fundraising efforts.

The students were awarded for their good deed with a dodge ball tournament game.

To prepare for the game students were broken up in to different teams. For every $10 earned a new student was added to a team.

Lee Sims, teacher at Superior High School, believes it’s important for students to give back.

The students have raised more than $3,500 over the last four years.