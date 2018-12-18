Duluth City Council Approves More Funding for Lakewalk Repair

More money will be needed to pay for engineering services related to the damage done to the Lakewalk damage during the October 2017 and April 2018 storms.

Last night, the Duluth City Council unanimously approved more funding for the contractor the city is working with in the amount of $225,000, bringing the total cost of engineering services to about $800,000.

Engineers said the cost increase was because their original bid didn’t cover the April storm, and additional work is now needed.

The most recent storm from October of 2018 was estimated at $18.4 million in damages and is awaiting federal response for aid. The other two previous storms from October of 2017 and April of 2018 are estimated at over $10 million.