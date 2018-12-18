Duluth City Councilors Push To Raise Tobacco Purchase Age to 21

Tobacco age proposal

DULUTH, Minn.- Last month, the city of Hermantown approved to raise the minimum tobacco purchase age to 21 and now some Duluth City Councilors want to do the same.

Supporters of this idea believe young people using tobacco is becoming an epidemic and this proposal will begin the process to reverse the statistics.

Back in June, the city of Duluth implemented a restriction for the sale of menthol and flavored tobacco products in stores other than smoke shops with the same goal of cutting down youth smoking.

Zack Filipovich is one of the concilors introducing the ordinance.

He is optimistic it will be approved.

The ordinance is expected to be voted on at the next city council meeting in January.