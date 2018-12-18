Duluth International Airport to Open Club DLH Business Suite

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth International Airport announced on Tuesday the opening of the Club DLH Business Suite on January 7.

The Duluth International Airport, along with presenting partner St. Luke’s, says, “The Club DLH Business Suite is an exclusive private area at the west end of the secure terminal, designed with the working traveler in mind.”

Annual passes are now on sale and can be purchased for $150.

Membership perks include a private, quiet space away from noise and distractions, a mix of lounge and office seating to best suit their specific needs, private bathrooms, a conference room for small team meetings or private phone calls, plus free coffee, water and Wi-Fi.

For more information or to purchase a pass call 218-727-2968 or email the Duluth Airport Authority at DAA@duluthairport.com.