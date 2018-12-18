Free Rides On New Year’s Eve in Duluth

DTA Free Ride Campaign

DULUTH, Minn.- New Year’s Eve is becoming one of the safest holidays in Minnesota. According to officials

awareness of drunk driving has helped aid in the process.

Now the city of Duluth is partnering with the Duluth Transit Authority and other organizations for their free ride campaign during the holiday.

Beginning at 5 pm on New Year’s Eve the DTA will be offering free fares many of their service routes in Duluth and Superior.

Riders can also expect extended hours.

The Mayor says having choices is important for safety.