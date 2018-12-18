Iron Mug Hands Out $10K Worth Of Toys for Christmas

DULUTH, Minn. – For the last three weeks Iron Mug owner Mike Letica has been accepting donations and collecting gifts for the third annual Make Every Child Smile Toy Drive. This year alone Letica has collected around $10,000 worth of items to give back to the community giving them something to smile about this holiday season.

“The line behind me kind of says everything. A lot of people go through hardship. Every one of us goes through tough times. If we can all help each other, that is what this is all about,” Letica said.

