Kenwood Rezoning Plan Fails at Council Meeting

DULUTH, Minn.-The Duluth City Council failed to pass a vote for a proposed commercial rezoning of a portion of the Kenwood neighborhood. Councilors rejected it unanimously.

Here’s the map which shows the proposed rezone area.

The area is one that councilors tell us, is a full of single family affordable housing. The initial plan could have made room for apartments and other commercial developments.

That, however, drew the ire of some councilors.

“It’s an area that’s a stable, fully developed residential neighborhood,” said 2nd District Councilor Joel Sipress before last night’s council meeting. “The idea of rezoning that area to allow for apartment buildings at a time when we have a shortage of affordable single family homes, it’s neither in the interest of the neighborhood – it doesn’t further the broad interest of the community.”