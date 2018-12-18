Minnesota Climber Preps for Solo Mt. Hunter Climb; First Winter Ascent of Mt. Luciana

Dupre Will Make his Second Attempt in January

DULUTH, Minn. – Grand Marais native, Lonnie Dupre, is preparing to tackle a solo ascent of Mount Hunter in January 2019.

Mount Hunter is hailed as the steepest and most technical of the three peaks in Denali National Park and this will be Dupre’s second attempt at a solo ascent of the mountain.

Dupre will also take on his second attempt at the first winter ascent of remote Mount Luciana in Canda next March.

Dupre, along with his climbing partner, Pascale Marceau, are planning the climb in March of next.

Dupre is credited with making the first solo ascent during January of North America’s tallest mountain, the 20,310-foot Mount Denali in Alaksa, a feat he accomplished in 2015.