Prep Basketball: Lumberjacks Boys/Girls Win; Bluejackets Girls Win Seventh Straight

Both Cloquet squads picked up close wins while the Hibbing girls got a road win over Superior.

DULUTH, Minn. – In high school girls basketball action, Cloquet battled back from being down double-digits at the half to get the home win over Hermantown, 57-54. The Lumberjacks (4-2) will host North Branch on Thursday while the Hawks (2-7) will host Duluth Denfeld on Friday.

Also in action, the Hibbing girls basketball team took down Superior on the road, 42-38, to win its seventh straight. The Bluejackets (7-1) will host Chisholm on Thursday while the Spartans (4-3) is on winter break and will be back in action on Dec. 28 taking on Wisconsin Rapids.

Meanwhile, Cloquet and Duluth Denfeld battled it out in boys action on Tuesday night and the Lumberjacks came out on top in a close one, 56-53. Cloquet (3-5) will be on winter break and will return to action on Dec. 28 against Pine City, while the Hunters will play at Duluth East on Thursday.