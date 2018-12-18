Prep Hockey: Mirage, Lumberjack Boys Score Double-Digit Goals

The Proctor-Hermantown girls and Cloquet-Esko-Carlton boys each got big wins on Tuesday night.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Ten different players scored for the Proctor/Hermantown girls hockey team as they defeated Superior 11-1 Tuesday night at the Hermantown Ice Arena.

The Mirage pick up their third straight win to improve 8-4 as they will host International Falls on Thursday.

In boys action, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton knocked Hibbing-Chisholm 10-0. Cole Ketola finished with three goals while Christian Galatz chipped in with two.