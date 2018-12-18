Regents Unanimously Approve Joan Gabel as U of M President

Gabel Will be the First U of M Female President

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The University of Minnesota’s Board of Regents announced Tuesday that Joan Gabel will be the next University of Minnesota President.

Gabel will be the first female president of the University of Minnesota.

“President-Designate Gabel stood out from a highly competitive pool of candidates that advanced through a thorough and thoughtful search process. Her qualifications, combined with her warmth, energy and her genuine engagement with students, faculty, staff and others are proof that she will make an outstanding President,” said David McMillan, chair of the Board of Regents.

The Board voted on Gabel’s appointment during a special meeting Tuesday morning. Gabel was present for the vote.

“I am so grateful to the Board of Regents, the Presidential Search Advisory Committee and everyone I’ve met in this process. I’m very much looking forward to working together toward what I know is an incredibly bright future. Thank you,” said Gabel.

Gabel will take over for current president Eric Kaler who is stepping down next year.