School Board Approved Levy, After Public Voted to Raise It

School Board Meeting Held in Old Central High School

DULUTH, Minn.-The Duluth Public School Board approved a 2019 levy which was voted on by the public in the November elections.

The public voted on raising an existing 2013 levy by about $8,000,000 due to updated pupil counts, facilities maintenance project approvals, and a change in unemployment adjustment, among other reasons.

The board met tonight, hearing a presentation titled Truth in Taxation, which detailed the 2019 levy and the upcoming fiscal year budget, which awaits approval in June.

What this new levy will mean for homeowners, is that their property taxes are estimated to go up by $8.56, based on average home value.

Yet according to officials, the benefits far outweigh the costs.

“I think it’s really wonderful for the district, I think it’s great for the community, for the buildings administration to see that this will start paying off in fiscal year 20 and beyond,” said Chief Financial Officer Cathy Erickson.

Referendum question 2 will bring in an extra $5,000,000 for District 709 in fiscal year 20, and for the next 10 years.

You can find more information on the levy at https://v3.boardbook.org/Public/PublicItemDownload.aspx?ik=43648184 .