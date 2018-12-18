St. Louis County Board Approves $394.7 Million Budget for 2019

DULUTH, Minn. – On Tuesday the St. Louis County board approved a $394.7 million budget for 2019.

The overall budget, while slightly less than in 2018, makes increased investments in human services, particularly in the areas of out-of-home placements, substance abuse and mental health.

The Board says they set a goal to keep any increase in the property tax levy at or below the level growth in the property tax base, which they were able to meet.

Just over 35% of the budget is funded by the levy, which was approved at $136.7 million.

Commissioner Pete Stauber, who chaired the Finance Committee this year, said, “This budget is the result of a lot of hard work by the County Board, department heads and staff. It reflects the needs in our community but also is respectful of the impact any increase in property taxes has on our hardworking citizens.”

More information on the 2019 budget can be found online at stlouiscountymn.gov/budget.