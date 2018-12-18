Super One Matching Red Kettle Donations Through Christmas Eve

They Will Match up to $50,000

DULUTH, Minn. – Miner’s Inc, the parent company of Super One Foods grocery stores, is carrying on their tradition of matching up to $50,000 of Salvation Army Red Kettle donations at 13 area Superior One Foods locations.

Miner’s Inc says they will match every cent collected by bell ringers through Christmas Eve. This year’s goal is $300,000.

” We appreciate the caring and compassionate work of The Salvation Army. We feel blessed that we are able to support their efforts in providing physical and spiritual help to those who truly need a helping hand,” says Patrick Miner.

Since 2010 Super One Foods has done a match of the funds raised at participating Super One Foods locations Salvation Army Red Kettles.

Donations help support the Salvation Army with their many programs in the community.