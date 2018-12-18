Trump Administration’s Bump Stock Ban Doesn’t Effect Superior Gun Store

Superior Shooters Supply Never Sold Bump Stocks

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The Trump Administration has officially banned bump stocks in the U.S.

It’s an equipment which allows semi-automatic weapons to fire rapidly like automatic firearms.

Meanwhile, the owner of Superior Shooters Supply in Superior tells us this ban really doesn’t affect her business.

She’s never sold bump stocks, and said they are barely effective, hurt accuracy, and are limited to AR platform guns, such as AR-15.

“Indeed I think probably a lot of people didn’t even know they existed until after the unfortunate Las Vegas shooting,” said Pat Kukull, owner of the store. “I don’t feel threatened by it, by this ban, I think it’s inconsequential.”

That Las Vegas shooting is the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

It brought bump stocks to the forefront of the Gun Control Debate.