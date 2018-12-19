Carlton County Attorney’s Office Dismisses 18 Pending Cases Involving a Cloquet Police Officer

A prosecutor's office in northern Minnesota has dismissed 18 pending cases involving a Cloquet police officer.

CARLTON, Minn.-A prosecutor’s office in northern Minnesota has dismissed 18 pending cases involving a Cloquet police officer.

Acting Carlton County Attorney Jeffrey Boucher said Wednesday that after assistant county attorneys learned of a misconduct finding involving the officer, all pending cases involving the officer were dismissed pending a review.

In addition, Boucher says four cases submitted for review have not been charged.

The Carlton County Attorney’s office is reviewing about 25 additional cases involving the officer.

Boucher says the county attorney’s office will review each case to determine if the officer was a critical witness or a peripheral witness. The dismissed cases could be refiled.

No details were given of the alleged misconduct. A phone message left afterhours with the Cloquet Police Department was not immediately returned Wednesday night.