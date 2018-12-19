Animal Answers: Give the Gift of Adventure this Holiday Season

Staff at the Lake Superior Zoo Invite You to Purchase a Zoo Membership for a Family Member this Holiday Season
Brett Scott,

DULUTH, Minn. – When it comes to picking out the perfect gift this holiday season, more and more people are picking experiences or adventures, creating memories to last a lifetime.

Staff at the Lake Superior Zoo are inviting folks to think about purchasing a Zoo membership this holiday season.

Details:

A Zoo membership pays for itself in two times, and with all of the exciting things happening in 2019, staff say you won’t want to miss out on a great deal!

Not only will you get free and unlimited general admission to your Zoo for one full year, but you can also get the following:

  • Exclusive invites to members-only events like our annual “M.A.D. Safari” with free entertainment, food vendors and free tours of our Willard Munger Animal Care Center
  • Free admission to Easter EGG-stravaganza
  • Discounts on educational classes, zoo camps and birthday parties
  • 10 percent off your purchases in the Tiger’s Paw Gift Shop and Safari Café.
  • Free stroller rentals
  • Free or reduced admission at over 350 Association of Science-Technology Centers (ASTC) science centers and museums around the world.
  • Half-price admission to over 150 Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) partnering zoos and aquariums.
