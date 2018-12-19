Animal Answers: Give the Gift of Adventure this Holiday Season
Staff at the Lake Superior Zoo Invite You to Purchase a Zoo Membership for a Family Member this Holiday Season
DULUTH, Minn. – When it comes to picking out the perfect gift this holiday season, more and more people are picking experiences or adventures, creating memories to last a lifetime.
Staff at the Lake Superior Zoo are inviting folks to think about purchasing a Zoo membership this holiday season.
Details:
A Zoo membership pays for itself in two times, and with all of the exciting things happening in 2019, staff say you won’t want to miss out on a great deal!
Not only will you get free and unlimited general admission to your Zoo for one full year, but you can also get the following:
- Exclusive invites to members-only events like our annual “M.A.D. Safari” with free entertainment, food vendors and free tours of our Willard Munger Animal Care Center
- Free admission to Easter EGG-stravaganza
- Discounts on educational classes, zoo camps and birthday parties
- 10 percent off your purchases in the Tiger’s Paw Gift Shop and Safari Café.
- Free stroller rentals
- Free or reduced admission at over 350 Association of Science-Technology Centers (ASTC) science centers and museums around the world.
- Half-price admission to over 150 Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) partnering zoos and aquariums.