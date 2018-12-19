Bakeries Busy Across Northland
With Christmas fast approaching bakeries are getting busy with holiday orders.
Over at Johnson’s Bakery on West Third Street, they have been seeing non-stop orders come in for big holiday parties and family gatherings.
The owners say the holidays can get a little stressful for them.
“We’re busy enough to just try and keep up with everything for everybody. It gets to be a challenge,” said owner Scott Johnson.
Johnson said their top sellers this time of year are always Christmas cookies including the Scandinavian delicacy known as a rosette.