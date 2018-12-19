Bakeries Busy Across Northland

With Christmas fast approaching bakeries are getting busy with holiday orders.
Site Staff,

DULUTH, Minn.-With Christmas fast approaching bakeries are getting busy with holiday orders.

Over at Johnson’s Bakery on West Third Street, they have been seeing non-stop orders come in for big holiday parties and family gatherings.

The owners say the holidays can get a little stressful for them.

“We’re busy enough to just try and keep up with everything for everybody. It gets to be a challenge,” said owner Scott Johnson.

Johnson said their top sellers this time of year are always Christmas cookies including the Scandinavian delicacy known as a rosette.

Categories: News, News – Latest News
Tags: ,

Related Post

Miller Hill Mall Expands Support for Breast Cancer...
Knowing Your Neighbors: Better Results with Buildi...
Time to Register for Summer Camp at Animal Allies
Northlanders Hit the Road, Air For Thanksgiving

You Might Like