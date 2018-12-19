Bakeries Busy Across Northland

DULUTH, Minn.-With Christmas fast approaching bakeries are getting busy with holiday orders.

Over at Johnson’s Bakery on West Third Street, they have been seeing non-stop orders come in for big holiday parties and family gatherings.

The owners say the holidays can get a little stressful for them.

“We’re busy enough to just try and keep up with everything for everybody. It gets to be a challenge,” said owner Scott Johnson.

Johnson said their top sellers this time of year are always Christmas cookies including the Scandinavian delicacy known as a rosette.