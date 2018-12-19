Bulldogs Women Fall to Huskies in Final Non-Conference Game

Michigan Tech shot 49% from the field to get the win over UMD.

DULUTH, Minn. – Senior guard Sammy Kozlowski became the 21st player in program history to score 1000 career points, but the party was spoiled as Michigan Tech defeated the UMD women’s basketball team 66-57 Wednesday afternoon at Romano Gym.

Sarah Grow, the reigning NSIC North Division Player of the Week, finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds as the Bulldogs fall to 5-3. UMD will be back in action December 30th at home against St. Cloud State.