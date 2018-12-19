Cirrus CEO to Step Down Next Year

A Search for a new CEO is Currently Underway

DULUTH, Minn. – Cirrus Aircraft CEO, Dale Klapmeier, announced on Wednesday morning he plans to step down from his current position within the first half of 2019.

Klapmeier says he will focus on transitioning into more of a senior advisory role in the company.

“Transitioning out of day-to-day operations will give me the opportunity to focus on long-term strategic opportunities,” says Klapmeier. “I could not be more confident in the team and I am excited for what lies ahead for the entire Cirrus family. For Cirrus Aircraft employees, partners and owners around the world, the best is yet to come.”

A new CEO is expected to be name within that time frame. An internal and external search is currently underway.