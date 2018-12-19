Kids Christmas Party at Duluth Heights Community Club

Toddlers make holiday crafts and gets a visit from Santa

DULUTH, Minn.-The Duluth Heights Community Club hosted its Christmas party during one of their weekly play gym program days.

Quite a few toddlers got down and dirty making some holiday crafts and having a good time playing with toys and games.

They even had a visit from Santa.

Organizers said events like this allow parents and children to bond with people they don’t see everyday.

Pamela Page, the recreation specialist, says “This brings people together on many different levels, not just to play and be active for their kids but also the social aspect of letting parents having casual time to visit.”

The play gym runs every Monday from 2- 4 pm and Wednesday from 9:30–11:30 am at the Duluth Heights community club.