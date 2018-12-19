Local Business Gives Back to the Community

SUPERIOR, Wis.-A business in Superior is giving back this holiday season in a unique way.

Apple House Superior, which specializes in the sale of CBD oil, was donated a coat rack which they have placed on the sidewalk outside their store.

The public can then hang up coats for those in need. The owner of the store says this type of thing speaks volumes about Superior.

“We are amazing – when it comes to helping out others in our community, Superior is the best at that,” said owner Craig Sutherland. “They’ve helped me out in the past.”

Apple House Superior is located at 1613 Tower Avenue.