More Details Emerge in Globe Grain Elevator Fire

SUPERIOR, Wis.-More details are coming forward tonight after a fire destroyed the historic Globe grain elevator in Superior Monday.

Fire officials now tell us that the public may continue to see smoke and embers at the site for up to a week as the fire continues to smolder.

They say there shouldn’t be any concern for the public, however, as the fire is under control.

The battalion chief said despite losing the property, he’s proud of how his firefighters responded.

“I’m as pleased as I can be when losing a property, a structure in your jurisdiction,” said Scott Gordon, the Superior Fire Department Battalion Chief. “Obviously the main thing is nobody got hurt – the first 15 minutes of that fire were pretty stressful, until we could get a 100 percent count of four individuals [who were at the site at the time of the fire].”

Fire officials say they believe the cause of the blaze is from sparks from crews working at the site removing boards during a reclaim process.