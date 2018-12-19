Nitek Sentenced to Life in Prison for Fatal Shooting of Rusk County Deputy

Glaze Died of Gunshot Wound to Head

RUSK COUNTY, Wis. – On Wednesday afternoon Doug Nitek was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Nitek, 45, was found guilty of first degree intentional homicide with a dangerous weapon, two counts of criminal damage to property and one count each of possession of marijuana, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia following jury deliberation in September.

Nitek shot Rusk County Sheriff’s Deputy Dan Glaze on October 29, 2016 while Glaze was investigating a suspicious vehicle.

Glaze died of a gunshot wound to the head.