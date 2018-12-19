One Seriously Injured in Cloquet House Fire

The Cause of the Fire Remains Under Investigation

CLOQUET, Minn. – Multiple Cloquet Area Fire District Stations responded to reports of a house fire early Wednesday morning.

Crews were dispatched to 120 15th Street in Cloquet where they found a two story home in heavy fire.

The home sustained extensive fire damage estimated at $170,000.

A sole occupant sustained serious injuries in the fire and was transported to a local hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.

Three animals were found deceased during the search of the home.

Approximately 25 firefighters were on scene for three hours to contain the fire. No firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the CAFD Investigation team.