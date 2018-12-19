Progress Is Being Made at the Lakewalk in Duluth

Concrete wall completed along the Lakewalk

DULUTH, Minn.- A big fix up continues for the Lakewalk in Duluth and this includes some major changes.

Three big storms over the last year caused major structural damage to the Lakewalk but the repairs are taking shape.

After suffering severe storm damage the Lakewalk is making headway as construction crews continue to repair 350 feet of shoreline during this initial phase.

Erosion of the Lakewalk prompted immediate action from the City of Duluth following the storms in October 2017 and April 2018.

Many repairs have already been made since the beginning of this process.

One of the most recognizable features of the reconstruction project is a concrete wall with stone protection.

The Construction Project Supervisor for the city Mike LeBeau says everything is on schedule even though the weather created a few setbacks.

Fitger’s staff are happy with the progress and they are hopeful the Lakewalk can avoid damage from future storms.

Federal emergency money to fix the remaining damage from the October 2018 storm is still waiting approval and may change the progress timeline.

As of now completion of all three possible phases is expected for the end of 2019.