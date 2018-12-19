Rubber Chicken Theater Premiering New Holiday Show This Friday

Local sketch comedy show promises laughs for everybody

DULUTH, Minn. – Rubber Chicken Theater is presenting their tenth anniversary holiday revue starting this Friday night.

The ‘Wisecracker Suite’ is full of local sketch comedy and laughs for everybody in the audience.

The show makes fun of local and regional news.

The director describes it as a local Saturday Night Live.

“These are all local folks, talented writers and talented performers, and they all get a chance to express themselves in a form of art, sketch comedy, which there’s not a lot of it around so they enjoy that and audiences seem to enjoy it too,” said Brian Matuszak, Rubber Chicken’s Executive Producer and the show’s director.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. on December 21, 22, 28, 29, 30 and 31 at the Spirit of the North Theater in the Fitger’s complex.

Fox 21’s own Dan Hanger and Sam Ali will make a video cameo in the show.