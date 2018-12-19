Superior Fire Department Receives Grant for Hazmat Equipment
Grant Comes from Wisconsin Emergency Management
SUPERIOR, Wis.- Superior firefighters took on the Globe grain elevator fire with some new gear.
After last year’s Husky Refinery explosion, the Superior Fire Department received a $62,000 to be better equipped for large–scale emergencies and hazmat situations.
The grant came from Wisconsin Emergency Management.
With the new equipment the department can better monitor and understand flammability, oxygen levels, carbon monoxide levels and more.