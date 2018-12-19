Two Harbors’ Keech Signs NLI for the University of North Dakota

The standout lineman will take his talents west to play for the Fighting Hawks.

TWO HARBORS, Minn. – Agates defensive lineman Steven Keech has signed his National Letter of Intent to play for the University of North Dakota.

The senior had a stellar final year for Two Harbors, recording 66 tackles, including 22 for loss, 1.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries. Keech’s play on the line helped the Agates win their first section title in 41 years.

Keech amassed several awards as well including being named to the 2018 All-District Team and the All-Section 7AAA Team for the past two seasons.