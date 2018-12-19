Viewcrest Hosts Annual Senior Christmas Party

The senior living facility provides gifts, food and holiday entertainment for its residents

DULUTH, Minn.-

The residents of the Viewcrest Health Center, a senior living facility here in Duluth, were getting in the holiday spirit with its annual resident Christmas party. The facility provided gifts for all the residents along with a visit from Santa and live music for caroling.

“The residents this is what they’ve done all of their life. We need to continue those traditions at the facility. This is their home now. Just like we celebrate Christmas every year, they should be allowed to celebrate Christmas too,” said activities director Denise Lagrazes.

The residents say the annual party brings back great memories from their childhoods.