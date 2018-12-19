Wednesday December 19, 2018: Morning Forecast December 19, 2018 Brittney Merlot, Categories: Weather Video Tags: above average temperatures, December Heat Wave, Duluth Minnesota Weather Forecast, merlot weather, merlots weather, Meteorologist Brittney Merlot, Northland Weather Forecast, Superior Wisconsin Weather Forecast, Twin Ports Weather Forecast, Warm Northland Decemeber, warm up FacebookTwitterPinterestGoogle+LinkedinMoreRelated Post Wednesday August 1, 2018: Morning Forecast Friday August 31, 2018: Morning Forecast Active Adventures: Log Rolling Sunday March 11, 2018: Morning Forecast