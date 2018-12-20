Authorities Searching for Suspect in Police-Involved Shooting

Joshua Farmer Was Released From the Hospital After Being Shot Six Times

SUPERIOR, Wisc-

Superior Police tell us the suspect charged with threatening three police officers resulting in an officer-involved shooting is still a wanted man.

Joshua Farmer, 19, was shot six times by Superior Police officers back in October. The actions of the officers was ruled justified by the County Attorney’s office after a review of body camera video and Farmer’s statements that he was refusing to comply with officer’s commands in an attempt to end his life.

The officers are all back on the job now, but the location of Farmer is unknown.

He survived the incident and was released from the hospital a free man at that time, it was later that charges were filed against him.

Superior Police Chief Nicholas Alexander says Douglas County deputies are looking for him to place him under arrest now that he’s facing charges. The charges include three felony counts of threats to law enforcement officers, one count of obstructing an officer, and one count of retail theft.