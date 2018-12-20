Carlton Co. Atty Thom Pertler Cites Medical Reasons For Leaving Office

CLOQUET, Minn. – Long time Carlton County District Attorney Thom Pertler has packed up and left his elected office.

Acting County Attorney Jeff Boucher told FOX 21 Thursday that Pertler removed his personal items from the office and hasn’t come back since overwhelmingly losing in the general election Nov. 6.

Boucher says he was told by Pertler to run the office until Lauri Ketola takes over in January.

FOX 21 reached out to Pertler by e-mail who responded and said his absence from the office is “medical related.”