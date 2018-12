Data Breach At Caribou Coffee Affecting Northland Locations

DULUTH, Minn. – Caribou Coffee said Thursday that some of its customer data has been breached across the country, including in Duluth, Hibbing and Grand Rapids.

Company officials said customers who visited a Caribou between late August and early December may have had their credit card information compromised.

Customers are asked to check credit card statements and contact the credit card company if you see anything unusual.