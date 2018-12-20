Duluth Teacher Convicted of Sexual Misconduct Sentenced

Karla Winterfeld Sentenced to 12 Years

DULUTH, Minn.- A former, young Duluth Middle School teacher, sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Karla Winterfeld was once a decorated educator.

In 2016 she landed the Greg Irons Award for Exceptional Commitment to the Well–Being of Students.

That same year she was also one of the recipients of the Duluth News Tribune’s “20 under 40” awards.

But none of that mattered Thursday, as she received her sentence.

Winterfeld had earlier pleaded guilty to first degree sexual misconduct, confessing she committed sexual acts with a 15-year-old boy last May.

An emotional hearing sealed her fate.

Over 5 testimonies were heard, the proceedings lasting almost 3 hours.

The Uncle of the victim, Corey May, emotionally pleaded for justice for his nephew.

“I can see it in his face, his eyes, his actions, the effect of what Karla did.”

After, Winterfeld expressed her remorse through tears, saying “my guilt is forever.”

Then a brief recess was called, as the Judge mulled over what he just heard.

As court resumed, the Judge appeared frustrated, saying the case “weighed on his mind” more than any other he had presided over, and that he “lost sleep on it.”

When it came down to Winterfeld’s sentence, the judge addressed her with strong words about the victim.

“He had hope, then through your actions you destroyed that, you destroyed that young man.”

The Judge explained that when considering his verdict, he “kept coming back to the victim,” slight disbelief marking his voice.

“You were his teacher, his mother, his mentor, and you raped him.”

The final verdict: Winterfeld was sentenced to 12 years–eight in prison, and four under supervised release.

Additionally, Winterfeld is required to register as a sex offender for 10 years once her sentence is completed.

Family and friends of Winterfeld broke down in tears after the hearing, collapsing in each others’ arms outside the courtroom.