Explore the North Shore this Holiday Season

Visit Cook County Staff Chat About Upcoming Events in the Area Through the Holiday Season

GRAND MARAIS, Minn. – Skiers and snowboarders are hitting the slopes at Lutsen Mountains!

But that’s not all the vast wilderness in Cook County has to offer this winter season.

Linda Jurek and Kjersti Vick spent their morning chatting with FOX 21’s Brett Scott and Meteorologist Brittney Merlot about upcoming events in the Cook County region over the Christmas holiday and through the New Year.

Both Jurek and Vick tell FOX 21, the lack of snow this season isn’t stopping annual events from taking place.

Aside from spending time at Lutsen Mountains, there’s plenty to do including live music, dining out, enjoying time by the fire and much more.

Coming up on January 5, the Gunflint Mail Run Sled Dog Race will be taking place.

