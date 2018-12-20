Former Duluth Teacher Sentenced for Having sex With Student

Winterfeld is a Former Duluth Middle School Teacher

DULUTH, Minn. – Former Duluth Middle School teacher, Karla Winterfeld, was sentenced to twelve years in prison Thursday afternoon.

Winterfeld will serve eight years of her sentence in prison and four years on supervised release.

Winterfeld, 34, admitted to having sex with her 15-year-old foster son and former student in May.

She pleaded guilty to the charge of first degree criminal sexual conduct in October which carried a maximum sentence of 30 years and/or a fine of $40,000.